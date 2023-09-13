The Gaza Protest that Preceded the Explosion – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A mass protest at the Israeli fence separating Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip turned tragic when an explosive device detonated among protesters.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza was close to the scene of the explosion on Wednesday evening.

“I had just finished my work and I was about to go home and prepare a photo gallery (from the protests of that day) for The Palestine Chronicle when an explosion happened,” he said.

“We are unclear about the source of the suspicious device,” he added.

“The protest began peacefully but the Israeli army reaction was particularly disproportionate, to the point that many of the journalists and the medics began running away, since the Israeli military was firing live bullets.”

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent also said that the Israeli army had opened fire on the Palestinian medics who tried to clear the wounded following the explosion, injuring a Palestinian medic.

Several Palestinians were injured during the protests, and more were injured when they tried to clear the wounded following the explosion.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)