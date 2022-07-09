Palestine Celebrates Eid Al-Adha with Sacrifice, Prayer and Family Time

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As in numerous other mosques and open spaces, Palestinians performed Eid Al-Adha prayer in Sarada Square, in central Gaza.

Eid Al-Adha, along with Eid Al-Fitr, are the two major holidays celebrated in the Islamic calendar. It honors Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah’s will. The sacrifice, however, was not completed, because Allah provided Ibrahim with a lamb to offer to God. Consequently, Eid al-Adha literally means the Holiday of Sacrifice.

In the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Eid Al-Adha falls on the 10th day of the month of Dju al-Hijjah and lasts for four days.

Palestinians celebrate Eid Al-Adha with special meals and spending time with their families and friends. They also visit their family graves to pay respect to their deceased relatives.

Despite the difficult living conditions, due to the 15-year-old Israeli siege and the latest Israeli war in May 2021, Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating Eid Al-Adha , praying for salvation and a better future for their families.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)