Report: Somalia to Hold Consultations over Possible Normalization Deal with Israel

A spokesman for Somalia’s president said his country’s government is set to consult the parliament on possibly establishing ties with Israel, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The report by the website Makan could not be verified.

Shortly after his election in May, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with senior Israeli officials during a visit to the UAE. His office had denied these reports.

“The report on possible normalization with Somalia comes against a backdrop of flourishing official ties between Israel and some Arab countries, as well as a push by Israel to strengthen its ties in Africa.” pic.twitter.com/FGo11u0FWT — Ina Garaad (@MsGaraad) July 9, 2022

It was also reported that during his first tenure as president he met with former Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016.

Israel and Somalia – a member state of the Arab League and of the world’s poorest countries – have never shared ties.

Somalis protested in 2018 outside the US embassy in the capital Mogadishu when president Donald Trump decided to move his country’s mission in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Dubbed the Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all normalized ties with Israel in 2020, which Palestinians saw as a betrayal of their cause.

Israeli media reports that President @HassanSMohamud will soon propose legislation to recognize Israel and normalize relations between Somalia and Israel.https://t.co/S8RTYUztWS https://t.co/B5Ly7oGO0P pic.twitter.com/MNWPXkRo2P — Somalia Watchdog (@SomaliaWatchdog) July 9, 2022

There have been increasing reports in recent weeks about possibly more normalization deals between Israel and other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia.

Even in Tunisia, successive statements by officials in the North African country have hinted at the existence of plans to establish ties with Tel Aviv.

