Shireen Abu Akleh’s Family Asks to Meet with Biden

The family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has accused the United States of providing impunity for Israel over her killing and asked to meet President Joe Biden in person during his trip to Israel next week, Reuters news agency reported.

In a letter to Biden posted on Twitter on Friday, the family said the administration simply adopted the Israeli government’s conclusions over her death, which it described as extrajudicial killing while falling short of its own stated goal of ensuring full accountability.

Exclusive: In letter to Biden, Shireen Abu Akleh’s family demands a meeting and an end to Israeli Impunity https://t.co/HJSq9gOOKZ by @RobertMackey — The Intercept (@theintercept) July 8, 2022

“Your administration’s engagement has served to whitewash Shireen’s killing and perpetuate impunity,” said the letter, signed by her brother Anton Abu Akleh on the family’s behalf.

“It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better.”

The family also asked to see all the information the administration has collected on the issue.

Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Last month the United Nations human rights office said evidence suggested Israeli military fire had killed Abu Akleh while she stood with other reporters and was identifiable as a journalist.

This morning, our family sent this letter to @POTUS demanding that he meet with us during his upcoming trip to the region. We deserve accountability. #JusticeForShireen pic.twitter.com/BfBHUhkOXB — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) July 8, 2022

The State Department on Monday said she was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but it was probably unintentional and independent investigators could not reach a definitive conclusion about the origin of the bullet that struck her.

Palestinian officials criticized the report and maintained she had been deliberately targeted by an Israeli soldier.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)