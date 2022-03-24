Palestine, China Discuss Issues of Common Interest, Palestinian Cause

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Malki, discussed on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi a number of issues of common interest and developments in the international and Palestinian arena, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 48th ministerial session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Malki thanked his Chinese counterpart for China’s consistent positions in support of the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence, as well as for its keenness to provide support at all levels in this regard.

Snapshots from the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in #Islamabad, capital of the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan – March 22-23, 2022. #OIC48CFM #OICInPakistan pic.twitter.com/1AEQUUehX5 — OIC (@OIC_OCI) March 24, 2022

He stressed that China has never failed to stand by the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Malki also reviewed Palestine’s viewpoint regarding how international crises are being addressed, specifically the application of double standards by some countries, and the lack of respect for the fundamental rights of all peoples equally, which undermine the rule-based international order and shake confidence in international institutions.

Malki affirmed the continuation of cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels, noting that China can play a key role in the international balance, particularly in the absence of international action at the level of the political process.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, met with the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of #China, Mr Wang Yi. pic.twitter.com/5cJ6Q55qBr — OIC (@OIC_OCI) March 23, 2022

The two sides discussed the Chinese proposals represented in the four-point proposal of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the three-step approach that can contribute to advancing the political process, as well as holding an international conference with the participation of the international actors to lead to a serious effort to end the injustice that the Palestinian people are subjected to due to the practices of the colonial occupation.

The two ministers agreed to meet to continue coordination and cooperation at all levels and to build on the historical relationship that unites both sides.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)