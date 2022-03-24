Palestine, China Discuss Issues of Common Interest, Palestinian Cause

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: CANCILLERES ECUADOR / CHINA, via Wikimedia Commons)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Malki, discussed on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi a number of issues of common interest and developments in the international and Palestinian arena, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 48th ministerial session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Malki thanked his Chinese counterpart for China’s consistent positions in support of the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence, as well as for its keenness to provide support at all levels in this regard.

He stressed that China has never failed to stand by the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Malki also reviewed Palestine’s viewpoint regarding how international crises are being addressed, specifically the application of double standards by some countries, and the lack of respect for the fundamental rights of all peoples equally, which undermine the rule-based international order and shake confidence in international institutions.

Malki affirmed the continuation of cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels, noting that China can play a key role in the international balance, particularly in the absence of international action at the level of the political process.

The two sides discussed the Chinese proposals represented in the four-point proposal of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the three-step approach that can contribute to advancing the political process, as well as holding an international conference with the participation of the international actors to lead to a serious effort to end the injustice that the Palestinian people are subjected to due to the practices of the colonial occupation.

The two ministers agreed to meet to continue coordination and cooperation at all levels and to build on the historical relationship that unites both sides.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

