Palestinian Detainee Suffers Broken Leg in Israeli Prison

Female Palestinian prisoner Fadwa Hamada broke her leg during transportation to Damon Prison after her two little sons visited her, Safa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hamada’s husband said she had had her legs chained and was handcuffed during her journey back to her cell when she fell down and broke her leg.

Mohammad and Ahmad, children of Palestinian detainee Fadwa Hamada, brought balloons and letters to celebrate Mother’s Day with their mother who’s serving a 10-year sentence in the Israeli Damon Detention, but they were not allowed to see her or even give her the letters.#Mother pic.twitter.com/io9zr0ApBA — Women🕊️ (@pal_women) March 23, 2022

On Wednesday morning, a picture of two little boys holding gifts was posted on social media with a comment stating they were heading to mark Mother’s Day with their mother, Fadwa, in an Israeli prison.

Hamada was detained in August 2017 at the Damascus Gate, in. occupied East Jerusalem. She was sentenced to ten years in prison and fined 30,000 ($9,000).

Last year, she spent more than 100 days in solitary confinement for defending herself after being abused by an Israeli jailer.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)