By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Join our editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo as they discuss the topics of the week in the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle TV:

Machiavellian Chaos in Israel;

Nour Jaber Barghouti Dies in an Israeli Prison;

Joe Biden in His Own Words.

(The Palestine Chronicle)