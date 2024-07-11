Live Ammunition – Palestinian Teen Killed as Israel Raids Intensify in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A 17-year-old Palestinian youth has been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Several other towns were also raided.

Ali Hassan Ali Rabai’a, 17, was killed during the clashes, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported on Thursday.

Two other youths were injured from live ammunition in the nearby village of Siris.

The killing of Rabai’a brings to 537 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since October 7, said WAFA.

Elsewhere in the village of Al-Jadeeda, in Jenin, another Palestinian child was shot in the back with live ammunition during clashes that erupted following a raid by Israeli forces.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces stormed Al-Jadeeda and surrounded a house where they arrested two Palestinians, Mohammad Alian and Ahmed Zahran. The Israeli military also set fire to their vehicle during the attack.

Arrests

Four Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were injured during a dawn raid by Israeli occupation forces into Balata camp, east of Nablus, reported WAFA.

A 26-year-old man was injured by live bullets in the abdomen during confrontations that broke out inside the camp. In addition, a woman, aged 34, a child, aged 13, and another young man, aged 23, were injured after the occupation soldiers assaulted them.

The Israeli forces raided several homes in the camp and detained youths.

Ghassan Abu Hanish, from the Al-Maajin neighborhood in the city, former prisoner Bilal Kayed Yassin from Asira Al-Shamaliah, and Abdul Rahman Al-Kaabi from Rujib, were detained.

Yassin had previously spent 17 years in Israeli detention, during which he went on a hunger strike that lasted for more than two months. He was released in 2016.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces detained the parents of a former prisoner, Tariq Dawoud. It is the seventh time that his mother, Dunia, has been detained in the last six weeks, according to Palestinian sources, and the 20th time that the family’s home has been raided in the same period.

Dawoud was freed during the prisoner exchange deal in November 2023.

Hebron (Al Khalil)

Three Palestinians, including a child, were injured on Thursday during a raid by the Israeli occupation forces on the town of Halhul, north of Hebron.

Several homes were raided and sound bombs were fired by the military, which caused a fire in more than one area in the town, including the archaeological site of Ain Al-Dhara, reported WAFA.

Clashes occurred between Palestinians and the occupation forces, who opened fire, injuring a 25-year-old and a 17-year-old youth, with live bullets in the abdomen and limbs.

A third Palestinian, aged 57, was injured in the head after Israeli forces assaulted him with their rifles.

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday also detained detained Youssef Yaghmour in the Deir Bahha area of ​​the city after raiding his home.

Illegal Jewish settlers also severely assaulted Ahmed Abdullah Al-Sallal at the Beit Anoun roundabout, east of Hebron. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The occupation forces set up several military checkpoints at the entrances to towns and camps in Hebron during their raid on several neighborhoods in the town reported WAFA.

Homes demolished

Israeli occupation bulldozers on Thursday began demolishing a three-story house in Khirbet Qalqas area, south of Hebron.

Sufyan Sidr, the brother of the owner, told WAFA that the occupation bulldozers began demolishing the house of his deceased brother, Mustafa, which houses a family of 30, under the pretext of not having a building permit.

He said the soldiers forced the residents of neighboring houses to remain in their homes, preventing them from assisting in removing furniture from the house.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said in its report that the occupation authorities demolished 318 facilities in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, during the first half of 2024, and issued notices to demolish 359 other facilities, and uprooted about 10,000 trees.

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday also began demolishing several dwellings, east of the city of Jericho, under the pretext that they were built without a permit.

Trees Uprooted

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces razed a large tract of land and uprooted dozens of trees in the village of Haris, located in the central West Bank province of Salfit.

Mahmoud Dawood informed WAFA that Israeli forces bulldozed approximately 20 dunums of his land on the outskirts of the village, ostensibly for the benefit of nearby illegal Israeli settlements. Additionally, they uprooted around 150 grape and olive trees, aged between 8 to 10 years.

Omar Samara, the head of the Haris village council, explained that the Israeli occupation has been systematically confiscating land in the area for some time now. This particular action, he noted, is purportedly for installing sewage networks to serve the nearby illegal Jewish settlements.

The ongoing expansion of the settlements in the West Bank, deemed illegal under international law, has been a major obstacle to achieving peace in the region, reported WAFA. Local Palestinian communities continue to face displacement and loss of livelihood as a result of such measures.

(PC, WAFA)