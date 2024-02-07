‘The Sounds of Their Screams’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 124

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

You could see the impact of the shot piercing through the back of the officer. A bang, a small flame, and the officer was falling forward.

“Wait! Be patient”, a voice in the background is heard saying, adding: “Let him feel safe.”

On the other side, a distance away, two officers or soldiers stood side by side, their backs to the camera as they looked at an Israeli military bulldozer demolishing more of Gaza’s infrastructure.

The wait did not last for long. A Qassam Brigades fighter laid behind his sniper gun, most likely a ghoul, took aim and fired.

This was only one video, from one Resistance operation, on the 124th day of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.”

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a group of the occupation soldiers fortified inside a house in Block C west of Khan Yunis city with an anti-fortification TBG shell, followed by an anti-personnel shell. Our fighters confirmed causing them to fall between dead and wounded, and the sounds of their screams were heard. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Friends of Patients Hospital west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with a tandem shell west of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier near the industrial junction in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds fighters were able to target a special Zionist force consisting of 10 soldiers who fortified themselves inside a house in Block C, west of Khan Yunis city, with two anti-personnel shells and engaged them using machine guns, causing them to fall between dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces penetrating the Al-Katiba area, west of Gaza City, with mortar shells.”

Today, Al-Qassam Brigades published footage from the sniping of an Israeli officer on the axis of advance in the university area west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/jffCRfS0fs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 7, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We shot down a quadcopter Zionist drone and took control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Al-Bureij camp. “After our fighters returned from the combat areas, they confirmed that they successfully killed all members of a Zionist force consisting of 7 soldiers that were fortified in a residential apartment in the vicinity of the Al-Hawooz area near the Hayat School west of Khan Yunis after targeting it with a TBG shell. “We targeted a Zionist military bulldozer with an RPG shell, killing those inside it and setting it on fire near Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Yunis. “In a joint operation with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Al-Amoudi Brigade, Saraya Al-Quds bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers around Al-Jawazat on the axis of advance, west of Gaza. “This morning, our fighters in the Air Force launched two Sayyad and Sahab suicide drones towards gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles west of Gaza.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing the firing of several rocket bursts targeting the IOF military sites and concentrations. pic.twitter.com/xTkbBtj2An — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 7, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Wednesday, 07-02-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms as well as a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in its vicinity with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:15 PM on Wednesday 07-02-2024, targeted the technical equipment at the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:50 PM on Wednesday 07-02-2024, targeted the Khirbet Ma’ar base at 5:50 PM weapons, with a Falaq-1 missile, hitting it directly.

MP Ali Khreis addressed the Israeli forces, issuing a warning: "To the Zionist enemies, we say that if you contemplate attacking #Lebanon, you will find us, the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and all elements of the Resistance, vigilant and prepared." https://t.co/SXqClvdKOB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 7, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:23 PM on Wednesday 07-02-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers near the vicinity of the Marj site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, 07-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)