Israeli Forces Detain 40 Palestinians, Including Blind Man, in Occupied West Bank

The Israeli army detained around 40 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied territories on Sunday night, including a blind man, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), the Israeli army detained Izz al-Din Amarneh, a blind man and a former prisoner, after raiding and ransacking his home in the town of Yabad, near Jenin.

The occupation forces arrested the BLIND Sheikh Izz Al-Din Amarneh after storming his house and tampering with its contents in the town of Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. For the record, Sheikh is a freed prisoner, spent more than 10 years in the occupation#جنين#جنين_تقاوم pic.twitter.com/6nuVIuxO8K — 🇲🇾 𓂆 تِيفَا (@tifa_myname) February 21, 2022

More Palestinians were arrested in the districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Ramallah.

In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces detained nine people from the neighborhood of Isawiyya, in overnight raids at their homes.

Arrests were made in other parts of the occupied West Bank.

Ramallah

2. Ahmed Othman Hamed – Silwad, east of Ramallah

3. Ayman Hammad – Silwad

4. Wajdi Salameh – Anata East #Jerusalem

5.. Sami Abu Haniyeh – Anata

6. Sheikh editor Izz al-Din Amarneh – worships

2/ — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) February 21, 2022

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Around 4.500 Palestinians are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)