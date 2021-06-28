Palestine Journalists Syndicate Urges Mass Media to Boycott PA (VIDEO)

June 28, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians rally in Ramallah to protest the assassination of political activist Nizar Banat. (Photo: via Twitter)

Following violent aggression against journalists, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called on Sunday for national and international mass media to boycott the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s presidency and government.

In a statement, the syndicate called for PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to fire the Palestinian police chief for not affording protection to journalists, banning them from covering the anti-PA protests, and allowing undercover forces to attack them.

The syndicate called for prosecuting the aggressors and asked Shtayyeh to apologize to journalists and to pledge to respect their work and freedom of expression.

If the PA’s aggression on journalists continues, the syndicate warned, other measures would be taken in the meantime.

The syndicate also called for protesters not to harass journalists or undermine their work as “they are merely reporters, not part of the incidents.”

The syndicate asserted that it would start filing criminal complaints against those involved in the attacks against journalists.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Blog

PA Arrests Arafat’s Personal Guard

December 26, 2017 Blog, News

Palestinian Authority’s Military Service has reportedly arrested former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s personal guard, Mohammed Al-Dayya, after he voiced criticism for the PA, Quds News reported. Palestinian media reported Al-Dayya has launched an open-ended hunger […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.