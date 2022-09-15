Palestinian Students Forced to Evacuate after Being Targeted by Israeli Forces’ Tear Gas

Israeli forces on Thursday attacked a Palestinian school with teargas canisters in Burin, near Nablus, forcing the school administration to evacuate students and teachers to ensure their safety, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian residents also managed to fend off an Israeli forces’ attack against two schools in the Nablus area.

The Burin school administration to the south of Nablus was forced today to evacuate students and teachers after it was targeted by tear gas canisters fired by the Israeli army More: https://t.co/PwOaQlfOm6 pic.twitter.com/vu2qYXL3iW — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 15, 2022

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas pointed out an increase in Israeli forces’ attacks against Palestinian educational institutions, particularly in the Nablus district.

Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force, against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law.

