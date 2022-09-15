Palestinian Students Forced to Evacuate after Being Targeted by Israeli Forces’ Tear Gas

September 15, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers and Israeli forces often attack Palestinian students and prevent them from reaching their schools. (Photo: via Days of Palestine)

Israeli forces on Thursday attacked a Palestinian school with teargas canisters in Burin, near Nablus, forcing the school administration to evacuate students and teachers to ensure their safety, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian residents also managed to fend off an Israeli forces’ attack against two schools in the Nablus area.

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas pointed out an increase in Israeli forces’ attacks against Palestinian educational institutions, particularly in the Nablus district.

Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force, against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

