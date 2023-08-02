Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Child in Hebron, Seriously Wound another in Nablus

Israeli occupation soldiers killed a 15-year-old Palestinian child near the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil, while Israeli forces raided the city of Nablus.

Israeli forces Tuesday evening shot and killed a Palestinian child near the town of al-Sumo’, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority of the death of Mohammad Farid al-Za’areer, 15, after he was shot by Israeli soldiers.

Security sources said that the Israeli army opened fire at the Palestinian child near the illegal Israeli settlement of “Eshtmou” and prevented medical crews from reaching it.

According to local sources, Za’areer had just successfully finished the 9th grade and was one of the top students in his class.

Raiding Nablus

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians suffered from suffocation while others were shot by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid into the eastern area of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Ministry of Health said that a Palestinian youth with a serious injury in the abdomen and another injured in the thigh were transferred to the Rafidia Governmental hospital.

The Red Crescent in Nablus also reported dozens of suffocation cases, whereas a number of Palestinian suffocated after inhaling toxic gas fired at them by the soldiers, WAFA reported.

Additionally, a man and his wife were transferred to the Rafidia Hospital after the Israeli forces opened fire at their vehicle.

Palestinian youths closed the streets surrounding Joseph’s Tomb with burning rubber tires to repel the army and settlers’ incursions to the site.

The Israeli occupation forces, backed by dozens of military vehicles, including two bulldozers, stormed the eastern region of the city through the Beit Furik checkpoint, while other forces stormed the city from the Al-Tur area as military vehicles raided the western region through the Sarra checkpoint.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces were deployed in Amman Street and the streets surrounding Joseph’s tomb as Israeli snipers climbed the rooftops of a number of high buildings.

