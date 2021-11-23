‘Palestine Lives in My Heart Forever’: Greek Contestant Withdraws from Miss Universe Pageant in Israel

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) welcomed on Monday Greek contestant Rafaele Plastira’s decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant, which is set to be held in Israel.

Palestinians salute Greek contestant Rafaele Plastira for withdrawing from @MissUniverse hosted by apartheid Israel. "I can’t go up that stage and act like nothing is happening when people are fighting for their lives out there." https://t.co/dD6d4rHEvY#BoycottMissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/APpfzAhosn — PACBI (@PACBI) November 22, 2021

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Plastira announced to her Instagram followers that she’s not going to participate in the pageant, citing the hosting country as a reason for her decision.

“I will not be attending ‘Miss universe’ this year. The reason for that is the country,” she said. “I can’t go up that stage and act like nothing is happening when people are fighting for their lives out there.”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da 𝙍𝙖𝙛𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙖 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙧𝙖 💫 (@plastira_rafaela)

In a separate post, Plastira expressed her admiration for the Palestinian people, writing: “I may not live in Palestine but Palestine lives in my heart forever”.

Earlier this month, the South African government announced in a statement that it has withdrawn its support for the Miss South Africa Pageant, following calls from various South African organizations to boycott the event and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Miss Greece has pulled out of the @MissUniverse pageant which is to be held in Eilat, Israel, later this year. She says that she cannot participate when “people are fighting for their lives…” The @BDSmovement is growing. #boycottmissuniverse #boycottapartheid — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) November 22, 2021

In the statement, the Ministry cites “atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians” to explain its decision, adding that the government, “as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, cannot in good conscience associate itself with such”.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)