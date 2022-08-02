Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Another in Jenin Refugee Camp

Dirar al-Kafrayni, 17, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teen and injured another Monday night, during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Health Ministry confirmed that 17-year-old Dirar al-Kafrayni was killed and another Palestinian was injured by Israeli military gunfire in the occupied West Bank refugee camp.

The Ministry added that al-Kafrayni was rushed to the Jenin Public Hospital in critical condition, and that he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Wessam Bakr, the director of the Jenin Public Hospital, said that the bullets hit him in the shoulder, penetrated his chest and exploded inside, causing his immediate death.

The other casualty, who sustained a foot injury, was taken to the Ibn Sina Hospital, where medics described his condition as moderate.

The violent confrontations erupted when undercover Israeli forces – known as Musta’ribeen or Mista’arvim in Hebrew – sneaked their way into the camp from several directions followed by a military bulldozer, as a helicopter hovered over the area.

The undercover unit leading tracking dogs showed up at the house of Bassam Saadi, a 62-year-old former prisoner, muscled inside and re-arrested him along with his son-in-law Ashraf al-Jada.

Saadi’s wife sustained injuries during the arrest and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Local media and video footage showed traces of blood on the floor of his home after Israeli soldiers withdrew.

