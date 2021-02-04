Palestine Receives First 10,000 Doses of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine

Palestinian Ministry of Health Mai Alkaila. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed today it has received the first 10,000 doses of the Russian-manufactured Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Russian ambassador to Palestine Gocha Buachidze, Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine will be allocated to five thousand people in Palestine, mainly medical staff.

Alkaila said an additional 50,000 Sputnik V doses are expected to arrive in Palestine during the next week, and that other batches of the Russian vaccine are expected to gradually enter the country during the upcoming months.

She also pointed out that priority will be given to medical staff, people with chronic diseases, and the elderly.

The health minister added that the ministry has developed a complete plan regarding the vaccination rollout program as per the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Donations from the COVAX organization, China and other friendly countries, institutions supporting the Palestinian people, and Palestinian communities abroad are also expected here in the near future, she said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador Buachidze confirmed that an additional 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Palestine next week.

