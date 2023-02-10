By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian urgent intervention and response team has arrived on Thursday in Syria and Turkiye to help in the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the tragic earthquake, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement that 30 members of the team arrived in Turkiye, while 43 members of the team arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic via the Nassib border, crossing with Jordan.

“These are Palestine’s finest,” Ramzy Baroud, Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, said about the Palestinian mission. “The Palestinian people have internalized the principles of solidarity because of their long suffering under Israeli military occupation,” he added.

“Scene of destroyed homes in Turkiye and Syria, of whole families being trapped under the rubble and debris, is the tragic everyday reality for Palestinians, for many years. Watching the disastrous consequences of the earthquake is a painful reminder of what Palestinians are going through, though the cause of Palestinian suffering is Israel’s frequent wars, not natural disasters.”

Part of our #Palestinian Rapid Response and Rescue Team preparations 🇹🇷🇸🇾🇵🇸🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/613dBY8czn — PICA (@pica_mofa) February 9, 2023

More than 20,000 people have been killed by the earthquakes that struck Southern Turkiye and Northern Syria on Monday. At least 17,134 people have died in Turkiye, while the Syrian government reported 3,317 deaths.

According to Palestinian sources, over 70 Palestinians were killed as a result of the deadly quake, many of whom are war refugees.

(PC, Agencies)