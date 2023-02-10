Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Custody Due to Medical Negligence

A Palestinian father-of-nine died on Friday in Israeli custody due to deliberate medical negligence, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said in a statement that Ahmad Abu Ali, 48, a resident of the southern West Bank city of Yatta, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), has died in the Israeli Soroka Hospital due to Israel’s systematic medical negligence.

Detained since 2012, Abu Ali was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment. He only had two years left before his release. Throughout his detention, he suffered from several diseases, chronic heart problems, and diabetes.

According to the PPS, the Israeli Prison Service (IPS), which administers prisons and detention facilities, deliberately delayed providing him with the necessary treatment, conducting medical examinations, and following up on his health status, which led to his death today.

During his detention, Abu Ali was denied the chance to attend the funeral processions of his parents.

PPS held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for Abu Ali’s death and for the fate of all the sick and wounded prisoners inside Israeli jails, saying that what happened with Abu Ali is yet another crime to be added to a long track record of crimes committed by the occupation with systematic tools.

(WAFA, PC)