Palestine’s Socialists Call for End to ‘Criminal’ American Siege on Syria

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leadership of the socialist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) staged a rally in besieged Gaza on Sunday under the banner “Down with the Criminal Ceasar Law”.

The Caesar Law refers to the Ceasar Syria Civilian Protection Act (HR/31), which imposes a hermetic siege on Syria under the pretense of protecting the Syrian people and shielding human rights in the war-torn country.

Following the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria on February 6, many voices around the world, including in Palestine, have been demanding the lifting of US-led Western sanctions.

Scores of PFLP activists carried a large banner that read “All the Solidarity with Arab Syria … No to the Siege … Down with the Criminal American Ceasar Law”.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)