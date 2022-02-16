Ocasio-Cortez Says Israel Puts Palestinian Children in Cages

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Israel of putting Palestinian children in cages-like prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district compared the treatment of Palestinians by Israelis in the occupied West Bank to the treatment of undocumented immigrants on the US-Mexico border.

Her remark has sparked anger among Israeli media.

“I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez made her remarks as she participated in a rally in support of progressive House candidates in Austin, Texas.

