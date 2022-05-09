Palestinian Administrative Prisoner Persists in Hunger Strike after 68 Days

Palestinian administrative prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for 68 days in a row, persists in his strike until he regains his freedom, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Haddad said that Awawdeh, 40, suffers from headaches, pain in the joints, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, difficulty in breathing, vomiting blood, and loss of weight.

Palestinians jailed without trials still hunger striking: Ra'ed Rayan: 19 days; Khalil Awawdeh whose health's declining: 53 days #FreeThemAll https://t.co/y8CXWcHeig — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 25, 2022

Awawdeh, who comes from the southern West Bank town of Idna, was previously transferred to the hospital but then returned to Ramle prison clinic despite a deterioration in his health.

Another administrative detainee, Raed Rayan, 28, has been on hunger strike for 33 days in a row also demanding his freedom. He is also reported to have health issues due to the long fast.

(PHOTOS) Palestinians in Gaza participated in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who was transferred to a hospital following a serious deterioration of his health. Full story now on https://t.co/Db0PNoIDuN pic.twitter.com/N9PcjKCtbX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 7, 2022

Awawdeh, a father of four children, was detained on December 27 of last year and placed in administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence.

Palestinian administrative detainees in Israel often resort to hunger strikes to force an end to their otherwise prolonged detention.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)