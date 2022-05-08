Former Israeli Premier: Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary

Former Israeli premier Ehud Barak has expressed concern that Israel will cease to exist before the 80th anniversary of its 1948 establishment, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

In an interview with the Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Barak predicted a doom-and-gloom scenario for Israel.

“Former #Israeli PM Ehud Barak warns of the curse of the ‘8th decade’ on Israel and it’s possible demise before its 80th anniversary”@AJArabic

Caption: “Throughout Jewish history, the Jews did not have a state for more than 80 years..(1/2) https://t.co/XKHQPCnKaL — Translating Palestine (@TranslatingPali) May 8, 2022

“Throughout the Jewish history, the Jews did not rule for more than eighty years, except in the two kingdoms of David and the Hasmonean dynasty, and in both periods, their disintegration began in the eighth decade,” Barak said.

Barak noted that many regimes, including those in the United States, Italy, and Russia, have experienced the curse of the eighth decade, and that Israel is no exception, drawing an analogy between the Zionist regime and fascism, nazism and communism.

According to the poll's findings, 33% of Israelis have contemplated moving out of the country over the last year. Sixty-six percent of respondents aged 18 and 24 said they had thought about leaving Israel compared to 53% of Israelis aged 25 to 34. (1/2)https://t.co/8vcJhhvVPa — 🇮🇷⌨️🤷🏻‍♂️ (@caf_e_ein) May 1, 2022

The ultra-conservative former premier’s fears echo prevailing fears in Israel.

A recent survey of young Israeli adults found that nearly half of the population in the occupied Palestinian territories is not optimistic about Israel’s future, with more than one-third of people thinking about migrating for jobs and better life.

(PressTV, PC, Social Media)