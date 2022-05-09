Israeli Forces Kill 17-Year-Old Palestinian Youth near Bethlehem

Israeli forces on Sunday night killed a Palestinian youth near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that Mutasem Mohammad Atallah was killed by Israeli occupation forces inside the illegal Jewish settlement of Tekoa.

Breaking| The Palestinian Mutasem Mohammad Atallah ( 18-year old ),was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces inside the colonial Israeli settlement of Tekeo. pic.twitter.com/ejOAuWZq3F — palmstrategic (@palmstrategic1) May 8, 2022

Atallah, 17, came from the village of Harmala in the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)