Israeli Forces Kill 17-Year-Old Palestinian Youth near Bethlehem

May 9, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Mutasem Mohammad Atallah, 17, was killed by Israeli forces near bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Sunday night killed a Palestinian youth near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that Mutasem Mohammad Atallah was killed by Israeli occupation forces inside the illegal Jewish settlement of Tekoa.

Atallah, 17, came from the village of Harmala in the occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

