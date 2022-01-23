Palestinian Administrative Prisoners Continue Boycott of Israeli Courts

January 23, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Administrative Detention allows Israel to hold Palestinian prisoners without charge. (Photo: ActiveStills.org, file)

For 23 days in a row, Palestinian administrative prisoners are continuing their boycott of Israeli military courts in protest of Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At the beginning of this year, some 500 Palestinian administrative detainees – held without trial or charge in Israeli prisons – started refusing to show up for their court sessions.

The boycott includes the hearings to approve or renew the administrative detention order, as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at the Supreme Court.

Under the banner, “Our decision is freedom … no to administrative detention,” administrative prisoners say their move comes as a continuation of longstanding efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces”, WAFA reported.

Administrative detention is an Israeli policy that allows the indefinite detention of prisoners without trial or charge based on “secret evidence”. At least four Palestinian children are currently detained under such orders.

Human rights groups describe Israel’s use of the practice as “systematic and arbitrary”, and as a form of collective punishment, noting that its extensive use constitutes a violation of international law “particularly relating to internationally recognized principles of a fair trial.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*