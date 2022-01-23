Palestinian Administrative Prisoners Continue Boycott of Israeli Courts

For 23 days in a row, Palestinian administrative prisoners are continuing their boycott of Israeli military courts in protest of Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At the beginning of this year, some 500 Palestinian administrative detainees – held without trial or charge in Israeli prisons – started refusing to show up for their court sessions.

🔴500 Palestinian administrative detainees boycott Israeli Military Courts in protest of their indefinite detention without charges or trial.

Stand with the administrative detainees by tweeting: #StopAdministrativeDetention pic.twitter.com/ci3OOA4x6k — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) January 6, 2022

The boycott includes the hearings to approve or renew the administrative detention order, as well as appeal hearings and later sessions at the Supreme Court.

Under the banner, “Our decision is freedom … no to administrative detention,” administrative prisoners say their move comes as a continuation of longstanding efforts “to put an end to the unjust administrative detention practiced against our people by the occupation forces”, WAFA reported.

Israel is not a democracy. Israel has a practice called “administrative detention” where Palestinians are arrested without charge or trial, based on a “secret file”. Neither the prisoner nor the lawyer are even allowed to know why. Every 6 months their detention can be renewed. https://t.co/Y1p3UcRQfI — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) January 18, 2022

Administrative detention is an Israeli policy that allows the indefinite detention of prisoners without trial or charge based on “secret evidence”. At least four Palestinian children are currently detained under such orders.

Human rights groups describe Israel’s use of the practice as “systematic and arbitrary”, and as a form of collective punishment, noting that its extensive use constitutes a violation of international law “particularly relating to internationally recognized principles of a fair trial.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)