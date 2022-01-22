Rejecting Normalization, Young Kuwaiti Tennis Player Refuses to Face Israeli Opponent

January 22, 2022 Articles, Features
Kuwaiti tennis player Muhammad Al-Awadi, 14. (Photo: via Social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Kuwaiti tennis player Muhammad Al-Awadi, 14, has withdrawn on Friday from an international tennis tournament held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, Palestinian, Arab, and Middle Eastern news sources news reported.

According to the Qatari newspaper Al Watan, Al-Awadi had qualified for the semi-finals of the international championship for professionals under the age of 14, held in Dubai. However, he pulled out of the tournament when he learned that he had to face an Israeli counterpart. 

Osama al-Shaheen, a member of Kuwait’s parliament, tweeted, “Greetings and thanks to the Kuwaiti hero Muhammad al-Awadi for his refusal to normalize sports competition with the Zionists.”

Yusuf al-Sanad, a member of the Persian Gulf Scholars Union, also wrote on Twitter that the Kuwaiti competitor announced his withdrawal from the competition in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in rejection of Israeli apartheid, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*