Palestinian Aid Team Arrives in Flood-Devastated Pakistan to Help in Relief Efforts

September 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian aid team has arrived in Pakistan to help in the relief efforts following the flood. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian aid team has arrived in Pakistan to help in the relief efforts following the devastating flood that affected different regions of the country, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki said in a statement that the Palestinian urgent intervention and response team of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) is the first of the international teams to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday morning.

The team includes specialized doctors, experts in crisis and disaster management from the Red Crescent Society, and members of civil defense.

“The intervention team will be in the district of Deir Ismail Khan, in the Khyber Pakhtun province, which is inhabited by nearly 40 million Pakistanis who suffer difficult living conditions, especially with the formation of lakes that covered entire villages, and the displacement of their residents, who are currently homeless,” Palestinian Foreign Minister said.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*