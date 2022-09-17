Palestinian Aid Team Arrives in Flood-Devastated Pakistan to Help in Relief Efforts

A Palestinian aid team has arrived in Pakistan to help in the relief efforts following the devastating flood that affected different regions of the country, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki said in a statement that the Palestinian urgent intervention and response team of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) is the first of the international teams to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday morning.

#Alkhidmat has set up 39 tent cities for flood-stricken displaced families across #Pakistan. And #flood victims are being provided with a constant supply of cooked food, clean water, medical aid and other non-food items in camps.#AlkhidmatFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/pQZx7KClUQ — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) September 16, 2022

The team includes specialized doctors, experts in crisis and disaster management from the Red Crescent Society, and members of civil defense.

“The intervention team will be in the district of Deir Ismail Khan, in the Khyber Pakhtun province, which is inhabited by nearly 40 million Pakistanis who suffer difficult living conditions, especially with the formation of lakes that covered entire villages, and the displacement of their residents, who are currently homeless,” Palestinian Foreign Minister said.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)