Palestinian American Rashida Tlaib Wins Michigan Primary despite Pro-Israel Spending

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. (Photo: Video Grab)

Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has secured a comfortable victory in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District Democratic primary elections, despite the ‘dark money’ funneled by the influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Tlaib won the Democratic Party’s nomination for a newly-drawn congressional district with 63.8 percent of the votes cast. The 47-year-old was the first Palestinian American woman to be elected to Congress in 2018. In this latest election, she secured 61,401 votes after 95 percent of the votes had been cast. Her closest rival, Janice Winfrey, managed to get only 22.4 percent.

The new district, which includes parts of Detroit as well as the suburbs of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights – home to large Arab American communities – is a safe Democrat seat. This suggests that Tlaib is likely to cruise to re-election in November.

AIPAC has dumped millions of dollars through its Super PAC — the United Democracy Project — to defeat progressive candidates critical of Israel.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters last week, Tlaib stated: “Out-of-state billionaires and dark-money Super PACs are pumping obscene amounts of money into our districts. They’re trying to come here and tell us what to think.”

