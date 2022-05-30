Palestinian Authors Converge on London for Book Launch: ‘Our Vision for Liberation’

The London-based Middle East Monitor will be hosting the book launch for the just released “Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out“, edited by Dr. Ramzy Baroud and Professor Ilan Pappe.

The event, set to take place on Friday June 10, 6:30-9:30 pm will include a panel discussion featuring the book’s co-editors Dr. Ramzy Baroud and a host of contributing writers, including Dr Ghada Karmi, and Founder of the Palestinian History Tapestry Project Jan Chalmers, along with Co-Chair Jehan Alfarra. Prof. Pappe will also speak via video.

A selection of original embroidered panels from the tapestry, which tells the story of the indigenous people of Palestine through traditional Palestinian embroidery, that feature in the book will also be on display.

Drawing on their own remarkable personal experiences and successes – as archaeologists, artists, authors, community leaders, educators, filmmakers, historians, human rights activists, journalists, lawyers, spiritual leaders, political prisoners, and the like – the authors will address what now, what next is to be done, in a manner that reflects not only Palestinian aspirations, but their view of what is possible.

A book signing session will be held at the end of the panel discussion with Dr Ramzy Baroud.

Join us for free on Friday, 10 June 2022 at 6pm GMT (7pm UK).

Reserving a ticket does not guarantee entrance. Seats are allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis – once capacity is reached, we will not be allowing any further entries.

About Authors

Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a Palestinian-American journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books. His latest is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press). His books include The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story and My Father Was A Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story. Baroud is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and also at the Afro-Middle East Center (AMEC).

Prof. Ilan Pappe is an Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter, director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. His latest book is Ten Myths About Israel. His books also include The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine and The Idea of Israel: A History of Power and Knowledge. Pappe’s research focuses on the modern Middle East and in particular the history of Israel and Palestine.

Ghada Karmi is a physician, academic and writer. She is a prominent advocate of the Palestine cause, and the author of several books, including the widely acclaimed memoir, In search of Fatima, and a second memoir, Return. Her articles have appeared in The Guardian, Middle East Eye, and other online publications.

Jan Chalmers is a nurse and embroiderer who worked for UNRWA in Gaza in 1969/70. She founded the Palestinian History Tapestry Project in 2011. Her idea for a Palestinian history tapestry was prompted by her experience in working with South African village women to create the Keiskamma History Tapestry. With Palestinian colleagues, Jan coordinates the Tapestry panel production.

Jehan Alfarra is Co-chair and Business developer of the Palestinian History Tapestry Project. She is a Palestinian writer and journalist born and raised in Gaza, where she first worked as a freelance reporter. Jehan later moved to Sweden to complete her studies before moving to the UK. She became involved in the Tapestry Project during her time in Oxford where she was completing her masters degree in Computing at Oxford Brookes University. Now, she is a full-time multimedia journalist covering Middle Eastern affairs and specialising in Palestinian political news and social issues.

Details

Date: June 10

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Website: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/350290577547

Venue: TBC

Near Russell Square

London, WC1B 5BG United Kingdom

Organizer: Middle East Monitor