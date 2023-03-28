Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire Last Month

March 28, 2023 Blog, News
Amir Mohammad Loulah, 23, succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli army gunfire. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man, who was injured by Israeli army gunfire last month in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources said that Amir Mohammad Loulah, 23, died of the wounds he sustained in the village of Zawata, west of Nablus, on February 22.

During the Israeli army assault, 11 people were killed and over 20 injured.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, including 17 children.

(PC, WAFA)

