Israeli Court Extends Travel Ban for Palestinian Activist Hanadi Al-Halawani

An Israeli court has upheld a travel ban imposed upon Palestinian activist Hanadi Al-Halawani, who has been barred from leaving the occupied West Bank to travel abroad.until January 19 next year.

The renewed ban was handed to her yesterday after she was summoned for interrogation by the Israel Defense Forces in occupied Jerusalem.

The travel ban imposed on the 40-year-old has been used as an excuse to deny her access to health and national insurance. Moreover, she is subjected regularly to physical and verbal harassment during protests against raids on Palestinians by illegal Jewish settlers.

This is Hanadi Halawani, a Palestinian woman from Jerusalem, she was banned from entering Al-Aqsa for 6 months because she's a Palestinian. Today she returned after 6 months aways from Al-Aqsa. pic.twitter.com/b3691lsWDf — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) June 16, 2021

“I have been arrested by the Israelis 63 times, and they have broken into my home on many occasions. They do this when my children are trying to study for exams, and the Israelis confiscate their books,” she told MEMO earlier this year.

“There have been occasions when I have been imprisoned for two weeks at a time and they terrorize my children and husband in order to disturb the neighbors every day and incite them to evict me from my home as I am ‘the cause’ of the disturbances.”

With tens of thousands of followers on social media, where she regularly posts about the holy city and Al-Aqsa Mosque, she receives many invitations to give talks abroad. The ban makes it impossible for her to do so.

Israeli occupation forces detain prominent Al-Aqsa Mosque activist and teacher Hanadi Halawani at the entrance to the holy site in occupied #Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/2qL3m54i3s — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

“I am prevented from traveling to participate in conferences outside the occupied Palestinian territories and for my work,” she explained. “They have also prevented me from leaving my own house and from crossing into the occupied West Bank because I participate in activities in Palestinian universities that also work to expose Israeli crimes.”

Al-Halawani is one of several Palestinian women who have been repeatedly barred by the Israeli occupation authorities from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound because of her political activism.

