Hezbollah Foils Israeli Attack on Lebanon as Tensions Escalate along the Border

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah said on Sunday that they targeted Israeli soldiers with missiles as they prepared for an attack on Lebanon.

According to a Hezbollah statement, the Israeli soldiers were preparing for an attack on Lebanese territory from an Israeli military post when they were targeted with missiles.

The attack reportedly resulted in a precise hit, causing casualties and wounded on the Israeli side.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

At least 165 Hezbollah members have been killed since the clashes erupted between the two sides in October, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.

“The Resistance will respond to the targeting of civilians in all #Lebanese regions by targeting settlements.” – Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc at the funeral of martyr Samar Al-Sayed#Lebanon https://t.co/riSfgHZDCw — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 22, 2024

Gallant’s Warning

Israeli media reported on Friday that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his American counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel was nearing a decision point on Lebanon.

“Gallant said the country had a duty to restore security and return evacuated Israeli residents to their communities along the border,” the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli newspaper also cited a statement from Gallant’s office saying that “although Israel would prefer to do this through diplomacy, it was ‘prepared to do this through military force’.”

🟡| Hezbollah foiled a ground assault: Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted an israeli force preparing for an aggression within Lebanese territory at midnight, Hezbollah shelled the vicinity of Zara’it barracks with rockets. This resulted in confirmed injuries. pic.twitter.com/jrpAWPVsDa — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 22, 2024

Preparing for War

Al-Jazeera reported on Monday that, according to the Israeli news website ‘Walla’, the Israeli army is preparing a plan to potentially shelter about 100,000 people on the northern border, in light of the escalating tension with Hezbollah.

Additionally, the mayor of Haifa said that residents should stock up on food in the event of a war breaking out with Lebanon, Al-Jazeera also reported.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)