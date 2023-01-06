Palestinian Child Injured in the Head by Israeli Gunfire in Jericho

A Palestinian child was seriously injured in the head by an Israeli bullet on Friday evening, in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the child was admitted to the Jericho Public Hospital with a serious injury from an Israeli live shot in his head.

Witnesses in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp told WAFA that the child’s father was also arrested by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid on the camp.

Israeli forces have already killed four people, including two children, since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)