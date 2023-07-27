Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Qalqilya

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian child during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Wednesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Fares Abu Samra, 14, was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire. He was taken to the Qalqilya governmental hospital where he was pronounced dead.

#Palestinians attend the funeral procession of 14-year-old Fares Abu Samra, who was killed by #Israeli occupation forces in #Qalqilya. pic.twitter.com/hH5G2KhMAH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 27, 2023

Israeli forces raided the eastern part of the said city, sparking confrontations with Palestinian youths. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets against protestors, as well as toxic gas bombs towards the residents and their houses.

With the killing of Abu Samra, the number of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli forces rises to 202, including 37 children and 11 women.

(WAFA, PC)