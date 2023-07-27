Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Qalqilya

July 27, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Fares Abu Samra, 14, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Qalqilya. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian child during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Wednesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Fares Abu Samra, 14, was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire. He was taken to the Qalqilya governmental hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Israeli forces raided the eastern part of the said city, sparking confrontations with Palestinian youths. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets against protestors, as well as toxic gas bombs towards the residents and their houses.

With the killing of Abu Samra, the number of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli forces rises to 202, including 37 children and 11 women.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*