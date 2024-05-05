GAZA LIVE BLOG: Delegations Arrive in Cairo | Israel Intensifies Raids | Israeli Protests Escalate – Day 212

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As delegations arrive in Cairo, Israeli government divisions seem to deepen, with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich threatening the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Families of Israeli captives wrote a letter to Netanyahu, urging him to reach a deal and warning him that history will judge him. Israeli raids targeted all areas in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah, Nuseirat and Al-Mughraqa. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,683 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,018 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, May 5, 7:30 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Al-Samaqa site with missile weapons and achieved a direct hit.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 18 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip since this morning.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded occurred in an Israeli raid on a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted Israeli forces on Route 10, southwest of Gaza City, with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

AXIOS: The Biden administration halted an ammunition shipment to Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in Rafah.

HAMAS: A leading source in Hamas told Al Jazeera that the movement’s delegation left Cairo for consultations after two days of negotiations.

Sunday, May 5, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a building in the Shtula settlement with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and a number wounded in an Israeli raid on a house in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli soldier south of Tal al-Hawa.

Sunday, May 5, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister said in a message to the United States that those who make promises cannot be trusted.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karei said that ministry inspectors, with police support, raided Al Jazeera’s offices in Jerusalem and confiscated its equipment.

MAYOR OF KIRYAT SHMONA: The bombing that targeted the town destroyed several homes.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the Israeli occupation artillery positions, soldiers and vehicles in Zaoura with dozens of Katyusha rockets and caused casualties.

NETANYAHU: Surrendering to Hamas’ demands is a terrible defeat.

GALLANT: The government is monitoring indicators that Hamas does not approve of the deal, indicating that this means that Israel will soon launch a military operation in Rafah and other locations.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of missiles targeted the Galilee finger and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Sunday, May 5, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the firing of about 10 rocket shells towards Kerem Shalom.

ISRAELI MEDIA: the incident in Kerem Shalom is dangerous, and there is a ban on publishing information about the location of the shells and the injured.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army called helicopters to the Kerem Shalom site to evacuate the injured after it was subjected to missile attacks.

AL-JAZEERA: Heavy gunfire from Israeli helicopters on the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a position of enemy soldiers.

Sunday, May 5, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETAHYAHU’S OFFICE (to Kan): The decision to close Al Jazeera in Israel was passed unanimously in the Council of Ministers.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,683 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,018 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The leaders of the security services concluded in a meeting that the war had reached a dead end in light of the United States not supporting the operation in Rafah.

Sunday, May 5, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: We have to enter Rafah now. I say to Netanyahu, Gallant and Eisenkot that everyone wants to return the kidnapped people, but not to surrender.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Two civilians were killed and three wounded in an Israeli raid on the town of Mays Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, May 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI SETTLEMENT MINISTER: Israel is not a star on the American flag, and the United States does not deserve the status of our friend.

FAMILIES OF CAPTIVES: History will not forgive you for missing this opportunity to return the detainees.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of homes in Al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Mays Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army helicopters were firing at fishermen’s boats west of the city of Rafah.

Sunday, May 5, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army helicopters were firing at fishermen’s boats west of the city of Rafah.

Sunday, May 5, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Heavy gunfire was reported from occupation vehicles stationed in the Netzarim area in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, southwest of Gaza.

Sunday, May 5, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched two raids north of the Nuseirat camp and near the entrance to the town of Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 5, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AP (citing Israeli officials): Israel is committed to the Rafah invasion and would under no circumstances agree to end the war as part of a deal to release detainees in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 5, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that it targeted the port of Haifa with an Arqab missile.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched another raid tonight on the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, and this time targeted a house for the Bahloul family.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched an air strike targeting agricultural land north of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house for the Al-Shaer family in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 5, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted agricultural land in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces were shelling the eastern Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, with artillery.

ISRAELI EDUCATION MINISTER: The political maneuvers practiced by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the expense of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “shameful and harm our security.”

Sunday, May 5, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: I hope that Netanyahu will fulfill the commitments he made with me.

