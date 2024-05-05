Gaza Genocide – Israel Intensifies Raids, Resistance Fights Back

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In recent hours, Gaza has experienced heavy Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, the Central Governorate, and Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance factions have continued to confront the occupying forces, launching attacks on the Netzarim axis.

Israeli aircraft have carried out multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting residential areas and farmland, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries, Al-Jazeera reported.

Reports indicate intense gunfire from Israeli vehicles stationed in the Netzarim area, particularly in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood.

Additionally, Israeli artillery has targeted key locations such as the power plant area in Gaza, as well as Al-Mughraqa, Al-Zahraa, and the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

Israeli helicopters fired upon fishermen’s boats off the coast of Rafah and demolishing several homes in Al-Mughraqa.

A mother and her two children were killed in an Israeli artillery attack on their home in Wadi Al-Arayes, east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Further north, at least five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on a residence in the Al-Saftawi area.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted areas near the Nuseirat camp and the entrance to Zawaida town in the central Gaza Strip.

Overnight, the Israeli military conducted another raid on the Al-Salam neighborhood in Rafah, targeting the Bahloul family’s home. In the same neighborhood, the Al-Shaer family’s residence was struck, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

Reports indicate additional airstrikes on agricultural lands near the Maghazi camp and in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,908 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Resistance Fights Back

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said in a statement on Saturday that it targeted a military barracks in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.

Al-Qassam had previously announced the bombing of occupation gatherings near the Nirim settlement in the Gaza Strip with a missile salvo. It also announced the targeting of enemy forces in the Netzarim axis with short-range 114-millimeter Rajoum missiles.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, broadcast a video clip that included scenes of the missile barrages with which it bombed a gathering of occupation soldiers on the supply line to the Netzarim axis, southwest of Gaza City.

In recent days, Palestinian Resistance groups have intensified their bombardment of the Netzarim axis, which connects the east and west of the Gaza Strip, and which is of great importance to the occupation army for several reasons, most notably its separation of the north of the Gaza Strip from its center and south, which is part of the occupation’s plan to divide the Gaza Strip.

During the ongoing battles, the Israeli army has suffered heavy losses.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that five helicopters contributed to the evacuation of a number of soldiers wounded in the battles in the Gaza Strip to various hospitals.

