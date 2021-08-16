Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians during Raid in Jenin (VIDEOS)

Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinian young men in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinian young men during a raid in Jenin at the dawn of Monday, Quds News Network reported.

Local sources told QNN that Israeli undercover units raided Jenin in the early morning and shot dead four Palestinian youths.

The four Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces were identified as Raed Abu Saif, Saleh Omar, Nour Jarrar and Amjad Hussainiya.

A video from a surveillance camera shows the Israeli occupation forces laying an ambush at a residential building in Jenin, resulting in clashes between the forces and Palestinian freedom fighters and killing four Palestinians.

The BBC reported that “n Israeli police spokesman said the bodies of two of those killed in the gun battle were in Israeli custody, while an AFP news agency journalist saw another two bodies at Jenin hospital’s mortuary.”

(QNN, Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

