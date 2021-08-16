Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians during Raid in Jenin (VIDEOS)

Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinian young men during a raid in Jenin at the dawn of Monday, Quds News Network reported.

Local sources told QNN that Israeli undercover units raided Jenin in the early morning and shot dead four Palestinian youths.

A video showing medical teams trying to save the life of a #Palestinian teenager who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation army during an early morning raid of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

At least four Palestinians were killed by the Israeli attacking force. pic.twitter.com/EHNLEp3NG1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 16, 2021

The four Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces were identified as Raed Abu Saif, Saleh Omar, Nour Jarrar and Amjad Hussainiya.

A video from a surveillance camera shows Israeli occupation soldiers laying an ambush at a residential building in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank. Four #Palestinian teenagers were killed during the raid of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/YaiiJeLZ21 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 16, 2021

A video from a surveillance camera shows the Israeli occupation forces laying an ambush at a residential building in Jenin, resulting in clashes between the forces and Palestinian freedom fighters and killing four Palestinians.

The BBC reported that “n Israeli police spokesman said the bodies of two of those killed in the gun battle were in Israeli custody, while an AFP news agency journalist saw another two bodies at Jenin hospital’s mortuary.”

(QNN, Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)