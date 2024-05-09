GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Furious over US’ Arming Delay | Israeli Drone Strikes Lebanon | Bombing in Gaza Intensifies – Day 216

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli officials are furious over Washington’s decision to postpone an arms shipment while Yair Lapid accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of mishandling the situation. An Israeli drone targeted a car in Lebanon, killing at least four people, whose identity has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, 60 Palestinians were killed and 110 others were injured as Israeli strikes in Rafah intensified. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,904 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,514 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, May 8, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: We must establish a large city east of the Ariel settlement in the northern West Bank.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s bombing of a mosque in the Brazil neighborhood, south of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS: I ordered a raid on Al Jazeera’s studios in Nazareth.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid on the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah results in casualties.

Wednesday, May 8, 12:30 pm (GMT +2)

RUSSIAN DEPUTY FM: Washington’s approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as always being “one-sided and irresponsible.”

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and two injured when occupation aircraft bombed a house for the Abu Sharia family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

HERZOG (to Ben-Gvir): Irresponsible statements should be avoided.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed Israeli military concentrations east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with a barrage of 60-caliber mortar shells, amid continued clashes between resistance factions and the occupation forces penetrating the area.

Wednesday, May 8, 11:30 am (GMT +2)

WASHINGTON POST: Israel expressed its deep frustration over the arming delay and the fact that the matter had become public.

SMOTRICH: Smotrich said that what he considered the “danger” of the establishment of a Palestinian state has become more tangible than ever before.

IRANIAN FM: Washington must choose between pressure on Israel or more tension in the region.

Wednesday, May 8, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted with mortar shells the occupation forces penetrating east of the city of Rafah

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,904 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,514 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

CNN (quoting US defense official): Three mortar shells fell near an unloading site designated for the Gaza dock on Wednesday, without causing any casualties.

HAARETZ (citing Israeli official): Tel Aviv must listen to American warnings, otherwise it will find itself facing a complicated situation.

BEN-GVIR: In response to US President Joe Biden’s threat to stop arms exports to Israel, Ben-Gvir wrote on X that Hamas loves Biden.

Wednesday, May 8, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: 80,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since the intensification of the Israeli operation.

LEBANESE MEDICAL SOURCE: Four Lebanese were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Baflih, southern Lebanon. Their identities are not yet clear.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with heavy-caliber mortar shells Israeli army military concentrations east of the Al-Shoka neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, where the resistance is engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces.

KAN (citing Israeli officials): It is impossible to start an operation inside Rafah without coordinating with Washington.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles are stationed in Madinat Al-Zahra in the central Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH: Two Israeli ships were targeted in the Gulf of Aden and a third in the Indian Ocean with ballistic missiles and drones.

AL-JAZEERA: A woman and her son were killed in an Israeli bombing of Deir al-Balah, amid the intensification of the occupation since the early hours of dawn.

CHANNEL 12 (quoting prominent Israeli official): The army will enter Rafah in any case and can do so without aid.

Wednesday, May 8, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

LAPID (to Maariv): Netanyahu was offered a safety net, but he did not make the deal because he is a prisoner of the insane Ben Gvir and Smotrich. Biden’s threat to prevent the supply of weapons comes as a result of the failed management of the Netanyahu government.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Baflih, southern Lebanon, while local media reported injuries, without identifying its owners.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted a house on Al-Madhaa Street in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, where the occupation is intensifying its bombing of homes.

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army’s vehicles made a limited incursion near the Wadi Gaza Bridge, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, May 8, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

GILAD ERDAN: Joe Biden’s position would prevent the achievement of one of Tel Aviv’s goals in its war on Gaza, which is toppling Hamas.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery bombardment targeted the Rafah municipality building in the southern Gaza Strip, saying that the bombing also targeted the eastern neighborhoods of the city.

SYRIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: Syrian air defenses shot down Israeli missiles launched from the occupied Golan towards the Damascus countryside, adding that the missiles were targeting a building whose nature was not determined.

Wednesday, May 8, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded in a bombing from Lebanon yesterday.

Wednesday, May 8, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army announces the bombing of “targets” in central Gaza.

THE GUARDIAN: Pro-Gaza protests at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, ended after the college administration agreed to sever its ties with Israeli companies.

Wednesday, May 8, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces recently penetrated the southern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Wednesday, May 8, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

Hamas (Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas):

Israel is not serious about reaching an agreement and is using negotiations as a cover to invade Rafah. Netanyahu is trying to invent pretexts to evade negotiations and blames Hamas and the mediators. Hamas’s approval of the mediators’ proposal confused Netanyahu and put him in trouble. Hamas stands by its position regarding the proposal.

