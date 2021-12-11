Palestinian Christians in Gaza Launch Holiday Celebrations, Light Christmas Tree

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Gaza’s Palestinian Christian community has begun its official celebrations of the holiday season by lighting the Christmas tree at the Young Men’s Christian Association in Gaza City.

Many Christian families, along with Christian and Muslim dignitaries from throughout the Gaza Strip, attended the event. The occasion included short speeches by Palestinian Christian leaders, government representatives and the music of the YMCA marching band.

Palestinian children, donned with their special holiday outfits, wore Santa’s hats and Micky Mouse ears.

Many of them were happy to pose to have their photos taken by the Palestine Chronicle camera.

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from the Palestine Chronicle family to all of Palestine’s friends and supporters everywhere!

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)