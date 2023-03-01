Palestinian Citizens of Israel Demonstrate against Jewish Settlers’ ‘Pogrom’ in Huwwara

Thousands of Palestinian citizens of Israel demonstrated in the Arab town of Sakhnin on Monday night, in protest against the violence carried out by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The participants in the demonstration, called for by the Arab Higher Follow-up Committee, shouted slogans condemning what has been defined as a ‘pogrom’ against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank, particularly in the town of Huwwara, near Nablus.

“We will not leave our heroic people, prey to the occupation and its criminal settlers,” said the Follow-up committee in a statement.

“We are facing a difficult test in which we have to show loyalty to our roots, our sons and our Palestinian people, ready to confront the injustice, arson, murder and defiling of the holy places.”

The statement added that this demonstration is only one of the initiatives they will take in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

(PC, WAFA)