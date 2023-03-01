Israeli Forces Continue to Besiege Jericho for Third Consecutive Day

Israeli forces continued to besiege the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Wednesday, for the third consecutive day, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Official Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces continued to erect checkpoints and barricades at all the main and secondary entrances leading to the city, preventing people from leaving and entering it.

Photos and video footages on social media platforms show Palestinians waiting in long queues at the checkpoints on the outskirts of the city.

The movement restrictions in place have resulted in blocking the access of Palestinians seeking to travel to Jordan to the al-Karameh border crossing, the only land crossing for Palestinians between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

The besiege has been in place since a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli-American settler, who has served in the Israeli army for several years, in a drive-by shooting at an illegal Jewish settlement near Jericho.

The drive-by shooting came after Sunday’s settler violence in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus.

(WAFA, PC)