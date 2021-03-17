Palestinian Factions Sign Code of Honor in Cairo ahead of Upcoming Elections

Palestinian factions participating in the upcoming general elections signed on Monday a code of honor that guarantees the success and conduct of the electoral process without obstacles.

During their meeting in Cairo, the factions, including Fatah and Hamas movements, pledged to fully comply with the provisions of Law No. (1) of 2007 regarding general elections and its amendments by Decree-Law No. (1) for the year 2021 as well as the relevant presidential decrees No. (3) of 2021 in respect of calling for general and elections, the Presidential Decree No. (5) of 2021 with respect to the promotion of public freedoms, and the presidential decree issued on March 1, 2021, regarding the formation of the Election Cases Court.

The factions also vowed compliance with the regulations, instructions, and decisions issued by the Central Elections Commission regarding the conduct of the electoral process in its various stages in a manner that achieves integrity and transparency.

They agreed to respect the role of local, Arab and international observers, pledging to cooperate with them in performing their monitoring role.

The parties committed not to exercise any form of pressure, intimidation, treason, blasphemy, violence, or any form of blackmail against any of the candidates or voters.

They promised to abide by the health protocols issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the context of confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The political parties also pledged not to hold any electoral events, or to use places of worship, directly or indirectly, in the electoral campaigns.

Delegations of the Palestinian political factions, the National Council, and the Central Elections Committee resumed today the national dialogue meeting.

The two-day meetings will discuss several important issues related to the upcoming Palestinian elections, the most prominent of which is overcoming obstacles facing the elections and briefing the factions on the latest developments regarding the elections, which are considered a gateway to achieving comprehensive national unity.

Legislative elections are planned for May 22, presidential for July 31, and PNC elections for August 31.

