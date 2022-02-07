Palestinian Fans React to Egypt-Senegal CAF Final (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Football fans gather in a local restaurant in Gaza City to watch the Egypt-Senegal Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) final.

The game ended with Senegal clinching the title following a dramatic game, which outcome was determined by a penalty shootout.

Both Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mané, the two top players of the Egyptian and Senegalese teams respectively, are popular among Palestinian football fans. However, the final scenes of Egyptian players crying at the end of the match was a somber end of the exciting spectacle.

The Palestine Chronicle would like to congratulate Senegal on winning the CAF title for the first time in its history while wishing Egypt great success in its world cup endeavors.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)