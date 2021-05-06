Lavrov: Russia Supports Defusing Tensions in Jerusalem, Gaza Strip

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday that Moscow supports defusing tension between Israel and the Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at a press conference with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki, in Moscow, Lavrov said: “The situation on the ground in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict requires the adoption of swift and responsible decisions,” adding that “normalization [of relations] between Israel and Arab countries must not marginalize international interest in the Palestinian issue.”

#Palestine | On Wednesday, Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov expressed the Kremlin's concern about the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, especially for the deterioration of the situation in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.https://t.co/dXdYvh93GH — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 6, 2021

He affirmed his country’s commitment to the Palestinian people’s rights in accordance with international resolutions.

Lavrov noted that Russia is working to organize a meeting of international quartet namely the United States, Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations at the level of foreign ministers.

For days, Israeli occupation forces have used force to quash peaceful Palestinian protests in the occupied East Jerusalem suburb of Sheikh Jarrah. Some 500 Palestinians in the neighborhood have been threatened with eviction to make way for illegal settlers following a court ruling in their favor.

Al-Maliki called on the international quartet to play a more active role, adding:

“We count on our friends in Russia to support the organization of an international conference in order to prepare the grounds for a settlement.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)