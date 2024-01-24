This is What Happened during Al-Maghazi Operation – Resistance Roundup – Day 110

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A senior source in Al-Qassam Brigades revealed to Al-Jazeera details of the operation in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza, which led to the killing of more than 20 Israeli officers and soldiers on Monday.

This is the order of the events, as described by Al-Qassam:

– Our fighters have been stationed for weeks in the operation area east of Al-Maghazi despite the intense and continuous (Israeli) bombardment. – The instructions were to avoid engagement with the forces infiltrating Al-Maghazi camp while waiting for a valuable target. – The enemy intensified fire in the area and combed it until it was thought to be safe, then engineering forces were brought in. – Our fighters monitored the advancing enemy force and identified it as an engineering unit based on their identity and equipment.

Even by the standards of the strong Palestinian Resistance, as displayed in 108 days of fighting, what is currently taking place in Khan Yunis can only be described as extraordinary. https://t.co/FazPSBdBqD pic.twitter.com/7ZAZJOie8t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 22, 2024

– The fighters preferred not to engage with another infantry force standing over a minefield previously prepared by Al-Qassam. – The fighters waited for the force to finish its work and set the explosives, then targeted it with an anti-personnel shell.

That said, Wednesday was also a very busy day for the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, and also in Lebanon.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank and two bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation forces penetrating east of the Al-Fukhari area in the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells, causing direct casualties among their ranks. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that a Zionist troop carrier and bulldozer were targeted by Al-Yassin 105 shells southeast of the city of Khan Yunis. “We struck a gathering of occupation forces penetrating east of the Al-Fukhari area in the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells and achieved direct casualties among their ranks. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 4 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells west of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

🚨 Footage documenting the large explosion after the Palestinian Resistance in #Gaza blew up a building where Israeli forces were holed in, resulting in the death or injury of dozens of officers soldiers, and causing other buildings to explode and collapse. The Israeli military… pic.twitter.com/bd7DXBRttV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 23, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist force of more than 15 soldiers barricaded inside a house west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with an anti-fortification TBG shell, leaving them all dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house that had been previously rigged after a Zionist force took shelter in it with explosive devices, causing them to fall between dead and wounded. “This was followed by a clash with a support force that arrived at the scene, resulting in the killing of more than 10 Zionist soldiers west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy using machine guns and anti-armor shells in the advancement axes west, south, and east of Khan Yunis. “In a joint operation, the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist military tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the advance axis of the western military camp in Khan Yunis. “We bombarded a gathering of soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy with regular 60mm mortar shells in the axis of advance west of Khan Yunis.”

In this video, Al-Quds fighters are seen bombing Israeli forces’ route and supply line east of Jabaliya, in a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/jL7YNiSkRZ pic.twitter.com/qW37EbloQG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 24, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:25 PM, on Wednesday, 24-01-2024 targeted the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:40 PM, on Wednesday, 24-01-2024 targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons.

Scenes from the Hezbollah operation of launching missile barrages towards the Israeli Meron Air Traffic Control Base. pic.twitter.com/MIIdtQp3z0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 23, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 PM, on Wednesday, 24/01/2024 targeted the Birkat Risha site, with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)