Palestinian Firefighters Battle Massive Fire in Gaza – In Photos

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza municipality announced in a statement on Sunday that firefighters are continuing their efforts to control a fire in the eastern region of the besieged Gaza Strip.

A large fire broke out in a landfill in Juhr al-Dik, southeast of Gaza City, on Friday afternoon, for reasons that are yet to be confirmed.

The municipality also said in the statement that firefighters are trying to prevent an “environmental catastrophe”

The municipality declared a state of emergency and called for help, noting that the landfill serves 8 municipalities and receives about 1,000 tons of waste per day.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)