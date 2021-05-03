Palestinian FM Sends Letter to ICC over Israeli Actions in Sheikh Jarrah

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki, sent a letter to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda regarding Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, who are facing an imminent threat of eviction from their homes in favor of Jewish settlers.

In the letter, al-Maliki called on ICC to take a clear and public stand against crimes perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Ministry condemned the decision taken by the Israeli Supreme Council yesterday over the case of Sheikh Jarrah as an unacceptable and inadmissible decision that completely contradicts international law, particularly as it gives settlers the right to their claims that were based on false grounds and forged papers.

It stressed that such decision constitutes a flagrant and serious violation that equates between the executioner and the victim, and reveals the extent of the court’s involvement in legitimizing and covering the violations and crimes of the occupation and settlers in their theft of land and its public conspiracy against the Palestinian people, specifically in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)