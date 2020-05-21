Palestinian Government Rejects UAE Aid Sent via Israeli Airport

The Palestinian government has refused medical aid transported by air through Israel by the UAE.

The UN-facilitated flight carrying coronavirus supplies was delivered by an Etihad Airways plane that flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv, a controversial move.

Today, some Persian Gulf states have committed the biggest treachery against their own history and the history of the Arab world. They have betrayed #Palestine by supporting Israel. Will the nations of these states tolerate their leaders’ betrayal? — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 19, 2020

“The UAE authorities did not coordinate with the State of Palestine before sending the aid,” the government sources said, adding that “Palestinians refuse to be a bridge [for Arab countries] seeking to have normalized ties with Israel.”

They asserted that any assistance meant to be sent to the Palestinian people should be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority first.

Shame on all you Arabs. The Holy Quran is in your own language yet you are unable to understand it. While Israel is oppressing our brothers in Palestine. A UAE's princess is tweeting and celebrating Etihad's first flight to Israel.

Indeed your time is near. #BoycottUAE — Yahya Abbasi (@abbasiyahya09) May 19, 2020

“Sending them directly to Israel constitutes a cover for normalization,” they added.

The UAE and other Gulf Arab states do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. However, due to shared concerns over Iran’s influence in the region, they are are increasingly normalizing relations cooperating against a perceived threat from Teheran.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)