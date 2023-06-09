PA President Abbas to Start Official Visit to China Next Week

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations in all areas, according to the PA Presidency.

President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to make an official three-day visit to China next week, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Presidency announced that President Abbas will pay a three-day visit to China, starting on Tuesday, June 13 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 35th anniversary of establishing bilateral Palestinian-Chinese relations.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations in all areas, according to the PA Presidency.

During the visit, President Abbas is expected to exchange opinions with his Chinese counterpart on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

As part of the visit, a meeting would be held between the delegations of both countries and a number of agreements would be signed. It would also feature additional meetings with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and the Speaker of the National People’s Congress.

Speaking during a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated:

“President Abbas is an old and good friend of the Chinese people and the first Arab head of state to be hosted by China this year.”

“This speaks volumes about the high-level friendly relations between China and Palestine,” Wenbin added.

(WAFA, PC)