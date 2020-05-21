Vatican Expresses ‘Concern’ Regarding Israel’s Annexation Plans

Israel’s possible annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank is concerning and could further compromise peace talks, the Vatican said on Wednesday following talks with Palestinian officials.

Respect for international law and UN resolutions was an “indispensable element for the two peoples to live side by side”, the Vatican said following talks between chief foreign policy official Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.

“The Holy See is following the situation closely, and expresses concern about any future actions that could further compromise dialogue,” the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that it hoped a resolution could soon be found through direct talks “so that peace may finally reign in the Holy Land, so beloved by Jews and Christians and Muslims”.

Israel’s annexation plan worries Vatican https://t.co/UHQNmddPaE — TheMalaysianInsight (@msianinsight) May 20, 2020

On May 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his unity government before parliament, putting an end to more than a year of political paralysis with a renewed pledge to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Two days later, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that his leadership will be ceasing all arrangements with Israel and the US in light of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plans.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)