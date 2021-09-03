Palestinian Killed as Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Protesters

A Palestinian young man was killed and many others injured today as Israeli occupation forces attacked hundreds of protesters, at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Israeli soldiers, stationed along the fence, opened gunfire at the protesters, killing Ahmad Saleh, 26, and injuring many others.

Breaking: The Israeli military forces killed tonight Palestinian youth Ahmed Saleh and injured at least 20 others during a peaceful protest against the Israeli blockade on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VnmdeAHcng — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) September 2, 2021

Many Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, as several Israeli drones were seen throwing teargas canisters at the protesters.

Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating near the fence for over almost three weeks to raise their voice against the 14-year Israeli blockade of the coastal enclave.

The Farwell of m.artyr Ahmad Saleh who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces during the night confusion activities near the barbed fence to the east of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bIlwSxGQRT — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) September 3, 2021

At least two fatalities and 80 injuries have been reported among Palestinian protesters during the ongoing border protests during the last two weeks.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)