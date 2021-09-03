Palestinian Killed as Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Protesters

Ahmad Saleh, 26, was killed by Israeli forces at the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man was killed and many others injured today as Israeli occupation forces attacked hundreds of protesters, at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Israeli soldiers, stationed along the fence, opened gunfire at the protesters, killing Ahmad Saleh, 26, and injuring many others.

Many Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation, as several Israeli drones were seen throwing teargas canisters at the protesters.

Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating near the fence for over almost three weeks to raise their voice against the 14-year Israeli blockade of the coastal enclave.

At least two fatalities and 80 injuries have been reported among Palestinian protesters during the ongoing border protests during the last two weeks.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

